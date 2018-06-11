Rome

Aquarius 'defeat for politicians' - Caritas chief (3)

Politics must be intersted in common good, tells ANSA

Aquarius 'defeat for politicians' - Caritas chief (3)

Rome, June 11 - Caritas Italia chief Cardinal Francesco Montenegro told ANSA Monday the case of he migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, accepted by Spain after Italy rejected it, "is I think a defeat for politics which doesn't know how to manage these emergencies and tries to bass the buck while human lives are at risk". He said "politics must be interested in the common good". MOntengero, who is also bishop of Agrigento in Sicily, said "Europe must accept that no one can stop these flows, which are epochal, and it isn't by shutting ports and passing the buck that you can find a solution.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33