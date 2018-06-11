Drop in refugee protection in EU concerning - Guterres (2)

New York
11/06/2018
New York, June 11 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented on Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's decision to close Italian ports to migrant-rescue ships by saying "countries are entitled to defend their borders and decide immigration policies but my strong appeal is that they do so while respecting international laws". Guterres said "I am extremely concerned that the space for refugee protection in the EU is getting narrower".
