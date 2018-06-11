Rome

Aquarius turning point, Italy no longer alone - Di Maio

Finally another country has acted

Aquarius turning point, Italy no longer alone - Di Maio

Rome, June 11 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday the case of the migrant-rescue ship Aquarius, taken in by Spain after Italy refused, was a "turning point" and Italy is "no longer alone" in facing a migrant wave from Libya. "Italy cannot bear the brunt of a global phenomenon alone and we are glad that another country has finally acted," he said.

