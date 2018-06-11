Salerno

Actor Diele gets 7 yrs, eight mts for vehicle homicide (2)

32-year-old hit and killed 48-year-old woman

Salerno, June 11 - Italian actor Domenico Diele was found guilty of vehicular homicide by a Salerno court on Monday for hitting and killing a 48-year-old woman a year ago and sentenced to seven years, eight months in prison at the end of a fast-track trial. Diele, a 32-year-old who was considering a rising star, was allegedly driving under the effects of drugs when he caused the death of Ilaria Dilillo. The film and television actor was said to be returning from a party in Matera when he ran into Dilillo, who was riding a moped near the Montecorvino Pugliano motorway exit near Salerno. She was on her way home after spending an evening with friends. The accident occurred around 2 am local time. Diele subsequently tested positive for drugs and it also emerged that his driving licence had been suspended in 2016 following a positive drugs test. Diele was in the Salerno area for filming for Marco Ponti's film 'Una vita spericolata' (A dangerous life). Diele's film credits include ACAB - All Cops Are Bastards (2012), L'attesa (2015) and La foresta di Ghiaccio (2014). On TV he is known for 1992 and 1993, about how Italy's political establishment was wiped out by the Clean hands corruption probes.

