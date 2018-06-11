Raising your voice pays says Salvini (2)

Rome
11/06/2018
(see related) Rome, June 11 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that his approach to the Aquarius case had been vindicated as the Spanish authorities agreed to accept the migrant-rescue ship that had been denied access to Italian ports. "Evidently raising your voice, something Italy did not do for years, pays," Salvini said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online