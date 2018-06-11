Accumoli

Conte thanks Spain for 'solidarity' (2)

Premier says Madrid listened to his appeal

Conte thanks Spain for 'solidarity' (2)

Accumoli, June 11 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday thanked Spain for agreeing to allow the Aquarius to dock in Valencia after the migrant-rescue ship was denied access to Italian ports. "I'd asked for a gesture of solidarity by the EU about this emergency," Conte said during a visit to the earthquake-hit village. "I cannot fail to thank the Spanish authorities for taking up the invitation. "This decision goes in the direction of solidarity".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, verso ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33