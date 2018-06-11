Milan

Pole gets 16 yrs 9 mts for kidnapping British model (3)

Case gained international headlines

Pole gets 16 yrs 9 mts for kidnapping British model (3)

Milan, June 22 - Lucasz Herba, a Polish man arrested last July for kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling along with his brother Michael Konrad and planning to sell her on the deep web, was sentenced Monday to 16 years and nine months in jail. The model, 20, was held captive from July 11 to 17 in a flat in Milan and a mountain hut in the province of Turin. Ayling, who is a mother, was released after the brothers apparently gave up the idea of auctioning her off to the highest bidder. The model has repeatedly denied suggestions if was all a publicity stunt. The case gained international headlines. Michael Konrad Herba is set for extradition from Britain to Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, verso ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33