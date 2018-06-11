Tennis: Cecchinato up to 27th in rankings after Paris feat

(ANSA) Rome, June 22 - Marco Cecchinato has jumped from 72nd to 27th place in the tennis world rankings after his fairy-tale run to the semi-finals in Paris. Rafa Nadal, who won his 11th Roland Garros title over Cecchinato's conqueror Dominic Thiem, leads the rankings for the fourth week running, and 179th week in all.