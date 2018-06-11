Policeman probed over Ecuadorian's shooting death (3)

Genoa

In Genoa

Genoa, June 11 - An Italian policeman has been placed under investigation on suspicion of culpable homicide for using excessive force in the shooting death in Genoa of a 21-year-old Ecuadorian father of one. Jefferson Tomalà allegedly stabbed the officer and was placed under investigation for attempted murder but that case will now be shelved. Legal sources said the opening of the probe was a formality to allow the officer to name a lawyer and an expert witness.

