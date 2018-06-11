Rome

Vulnerable people on Aquarius at risk - MSF (3)

Specially 7 pregnant women, 15 burn victims

Vulnerable people on Aquarius at risk - MSF (3)

Rome, June 11 - Vulnerable people are at risk on board the Aquarius, the migrant rescue ship carrying 629 migrants for which Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has shut all Italian ports, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which has doctors on the ship, said Monday. The ship, operated by German NGO SOS Mediterranée, has been stranded between Italy and Malta since the order on Sunday from Salvini, head of the anti-migrant League party. Salvini said Malta should take the ship but Valletta said Italy was obliged to according to the law of the sea and international rules. MSF said the situation on board was "stable" but the "useless delays" in offloading the migrants "are putting at risk vulnerable people" and in particular seven pregnant women and 15 burns victims, as well as several migrants with symptoms of hypothermia..

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, verso ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33