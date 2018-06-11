Vatican City

I was stranger, you did not invite me in - Ravasi (2)

President of the Pontifical Council for Culture on Aquarius

I was stranger, you did not invite me in - Ravasi (2)

Vatican City, June 11 - Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, quoted the gospel of Matthew on Monday to comment on the case of the Aquarius, a migrant-rescue ship that Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow to dock in Italy. "I was a stranger and you did not invite me in (Matthew 25 43) #Aquarius," Ravasi said via Twitter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, verso ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33