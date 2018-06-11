Italy's actions not inhuman, EU must change -Toninelli (3)

(see related) Rome, June 11 - Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Monday that Italy's stance was "not inhuman" after the government refused to let the Aquarius, a migrant-rescue ship carrying over 600 people, dock in Italian ports. He told Sky Tg 24 that the stance was "good sense and has at the centre the asylum seekers". "Redistribution must be guaranteed. It is an obligation of the European partners," he added. "We call on all of Europe to take responsibility on an issue that is as delicate and important as migrant flows. "It is necessary for everyone to understand that international law cannot entail Italy being abandoned. "We'll always save human lives, but Malta is the warning light of a Europe that must change". Toninelli, a 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senator, said that the government had sent doctors to the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship and said that "conditions aboard are good".