Rome

Search resumes in canal for missing 21-yr-old woman

Boyfriend committed suicide on Saturday

Search resumes in canal for missing 21-yr-old woman

Rome, June 11 - The search has resumed for Sara Luciani, 21, from Melzo in northern Italy, who disappeared on Friday evening after having gone out in a car with her boyfriend, Manuel Buzzini. Buzzini, 31, was found dead after committing suicide in the courtyard of the home in which he lived with his grandmother on Saturday. He hanged himself and was found wearing wet clothing. The search is focusing on an area that was searched on Sunday, near the Muzzo canal in Paullo, where the bumper of the car used by the couple was found. There may have been a case of a car accident after which the man killed himself or he may have killed her and then killed himself.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, verso ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33