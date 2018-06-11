Rome

Industrial production down 1.2% in April - ISTAT (2)

But statistics agency reports year-on-year rise of 1.9%

Industrial production down 1.2% in April - ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 11 - Italian industrial production dropped 1.2% in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency added, however, that its calendar adjusted industrial production index increased by 1.9% compared with April 2017. "In the period January-April 2018 the percentage change was +3.1 compared with the same period of 2017," ISTAT said. "The unadjusted industrial production index increased by 6.7% compared with April 2017".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

13 intossicati per tonno rosso

Tonno rosso avariato, sale il numero degli intossicati

Messina e Napoli dicono no a Salvini: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Messina e Reggio: accoglieremo la nave dei migranti

Sindaco Messina, si va al ballottaggio

Sindaco Messina, verso ballottaggio Bramanti-De Luca

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

Il boss pretendeva la maxi tangente sulla Statale 106

di Giovanni Pastore

Il Cosenza va in finale

Il Cosenza va in finale, adesso c'è il Siena

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33