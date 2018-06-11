Rome

Firmness and dialogue with Russia-Conte (2)

Italian premier meets NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

Rome, June 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Italy was the driving force of a new approach to relations with Russia after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Rome on Monday. "NATO has chosen the dual-track approach of firmness and dialogue," said Conte, who last week backed United States President Donald Trump's call for the G7 to allow back Russia and return to being the G8. "We are the champions of this approach and we hope to see this line applied constantly in relations between NATO and Russia".

