28-year-old murdered in his car in Naples (2)

Naples

Vehicle rammed into house

Naples, June 11 - A 28-year-old from the Scampia neighbourhood in Naples was killed at dawn in the city on Monday. Investigators say that he was driving his car when he was approached by unknown individuals who shot at him several times, killing him instantly. The man's car rammed into a house. Investigations are underway.

