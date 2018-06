Sgarbi elected mayor of Sutri

Rome, June 11 - Art critic and polemicist Vittorio Sgarbi was elected mayor of Sutri in the central Viterbo province in Sunday's local elections. He got 2,207 votes, equal to 58.79%, ahead of Lista Civica Sutri's candidate Luigi Di Mauro. Sgarbi noted that he was pleased with the result. The art critic had previously been mayor of the Sicilian municipality of Salemi from 2008 to 2012.