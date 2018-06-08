Rome

Court rules against suspension of short-term rentals' tax

Council of State judges say Airbnb request inadmissible

Rome, June 8 - Italy's top administrative court on Friday ruled against a request presented by Airbnb to suspend occupancy taxes for short-term apartment rentals. The Council of State rejected the request filed by the online rental platform to reform a ruling by the administrative tribunal (TAR) of Lazio in October 2017 which had rejected the suspension of the tax. The Council of State said Airbnb's case was inadmissible because it needed to be presented to an administrative court of first instance TAR. TAR is scheduled to rule on the matter in October. Under the occupancy tax for short-term rentals, real estate intermediaries need to collect occupancy taxes due by owners and provide tax data to the revenue agency.

