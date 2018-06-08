Tennis: Cecchinato's fairy tale French Open run ends (2)

Rome
08/06/2018
Rome, June 8 - Marco Cecchinato's fairy tale run at the French Open ended on Friday when the Italian lost in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6, 6-1, to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old from Palermo gave the number seven seed plenty of trouble in the first set, recovering a break, only to lose his serve again at the end of it. The world number 72, who knocked out Novak Djokovic on his way to the last four, also battled hard in the second set, taking it to a tiebreak. He saved several set points and had one of his own before eventually going down 12-10 in the tiebreak. The third set was the only one that was one-sided. Thiem will meet in the final world no. 1 Rafa Nadal who beat Argentine Juan Manuel Del Potro in straight sets. The Austrian is the only man to have beaten the Spaniard three times on clay, and twice this season. Nadal is going for his 11th French title.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina
di Marco Capuano
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Il sindaco Accorinti donerà 100 mila euro
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online