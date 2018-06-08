Woman drowns, brother missing at Catania beach

Catania
08/06/2018
Catania, June 8 - An 18-year-old woman from Congo has drowned at Catania's main Plaia beach while her 16-year-old brother is missing in the sea, sources said Friday. The woman had a regular residency permit and lived in the historic centre of the Sicilian city, sources said. Emergency services rushed to the scene but could only pronounce the woman dead. The sea was said to be rough, with big breakers crashing onto the sand. Police found two towels, two backpacks, a tablet and a smartphone on the beach, leading police to think her companion was in the sea too. He is still missing.
