Rome

Tennis: Cecchinato's fairy tale French Open run ends

Italian loses to Austrian Thiem in straight sets in semis

Rome, June 8 - Marco Cecchinato's fairy tale run at the French Open ended on Friday when the Italian lost in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6, 6-1, to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old from Palermo gave the number seven seed plenty of trouble in the first set, recovering a break, only to lose his serve again at the end of it. The world number 72, who knocked out Novak Djokovic on his way to the last four, also battled hard in the second set, taking it to a tiebreak. He saved several set points and had one of his own before eventually going down 12-10 in the tiebreak. The third set was the only one that was one-sided.

