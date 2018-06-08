Woman drowned, boyfriend missing in Catania (5)

Catania

Big breakers at Plaia beach

Catania, June 8 - A young woman has drowned at Catania's main Plaia beach while her boyfriend is missing in the sea, sources said Friday. Emergency services rushed to the scene but could only pronounce the woman dead. The sea was said to be rough, with big breakers crashing onto the sand. The victim was said to be a young woman of colour. Police found two towels, two backpacks, a tablet and a smartphone on the beach, leading police to think her companion was in the sea too. Police divers are looking for him.

