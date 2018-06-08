Spread rise not caused by handful of speculators - BoI (2)

Parma
08/06/2018
Parma, June 8 - Bank of Italy Director-General Salvatore Rossi said Friday that it would be a mistake to think rises in the country's bond spread were caused by "a mysterious, diabolic" operation by "a handful of speculators". He said that it was linked to an increase "in the risk perceived by the managers of savings of the Italians" that "countries like Italy could quit the euro". "This is an issue that we must not stop explaining to the public," he said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina
di Marco Capuano
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online