Spread rise not caused by handful of speculators - BoI (2)

Parma, June 8 - Bank of Italy Director-General Salvatore Rossi said Friday that it would be a mistake to think rises in the country's bond spread were caused by "a mysterious, diabolic" operation by "a handful of speculators". He said that it was linked to an increase "in the risk perceived by the managers of savings of the Italians" that "countries like Italy could quit the euro". "This is an issue that we must not stop explaining to the public," he said.