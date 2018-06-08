Rome

Conte faces tough G7 debut (2)

Premier in pre-summit meeting with Macron, Merkel, May

Conte faces tough G7 debut (2)

Rome, June 8 - New Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte faces a baptism of fire when he makes his G7 debut on Friday at the summit in Charlevoix, Canada. Among the issues set to be discussed are international trade tariffs, Iran and relations with Russia. Conte's populist 5-Star Movement/League government has called for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Conte is set to take part in a pre-summit meeting proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May to firm up an EU front in the face of the combative stance of US President Donald Trump. During the summit Conte will also have bilateral meetings, including with Merkel, May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe. "Arrived in Canada for the G7," Conte said via Instagram after landing at Charlevoix airport overnight. "Here also to bring the interests of the Italians".

