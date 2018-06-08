Rome

Constitutionality of vehicular homicide law queried (2)

Questions raised by Turin court

Constitutionality of vehicular homicide law queried (2)

Rome, June 8 - Two questions about the constitutionality of a recently passed vehicular homicide law have been raised by the Turin court. The questions are on punishments for the crime. Raising the issue to the Constitutional Court was Judge Modestino Villani on a petition by the lawyer Riccardo Salomone as part of a trial on the case of an elderly woman who was hit by a vehicle in 2016 while she was crossing the road in Moncalieri, suffering injuries expected to heal within 60 days. The March 2016 law sets prison terms of 2-7 years for drivers who wrongfully kill one person, and up to 18 years if there are multiple victims. The term for killing one person while drunk is 12 years. Licenses can be confiscated for a term ranging from five to 30 years.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina

Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina

di Marco Capuano

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33