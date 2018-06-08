Parma

Banking chief says concerned about spread (3)

ABI head Patuelli says EU not to blame for everything

Banking chief says concerned about spread (3)

Parma, June 8 - Antonio Patuelli, the head of Italian banking association ABI, on Friday expressed concern about the recent rise in the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, noting that it meant the cost of servicing the big national debt was rising. "This increase in the spread is worrying for the Italian republic because previously it was travelling towards greater prosperity for everyone and the spread is a tax that Italy pays on the international markets," Patuelli told the congress of savings banks association ACRI. "The more the spread rises, the more Italy gets poorer. The more the spread rises, the more complicated the life of the banks becomes". Patuelli also said it was wrong to blame all of Italy's problems on the European Union and the euro. "The weaker the currency, the higher the interest rates. We must not kid ourselves that all the blame is Europe's," he said. "Italy does not have a history of virtue," he added, noting that despite its deficit and high debt "the rises in rates of the last few days are small. "The rates on the lira in the 1980s were 19.5% - that was a weak currency".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina

Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina

di Marco Capuano

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33