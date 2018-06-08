Jobs Act Yes, flat tax No say young industrialists (3)

Rapallo, June 8 - Alessio Rossi, the president of the young entrepreneurs section of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria, on Friday defended the Jobs Act labour reform and expressed concern about the new government's plan to introduce a two-rate flat tax. "The Jobs Act has created 850,000 more jobs," said Rossi about the reform passed by the centre left that the 5-Star Movement (M5S)/League executive has said it wants to abolish for heightening job insecurity. "That is a positive result, an important result. "We don't want to pay less than the others, we want to be treated fairly," he added. "If the flat tax is unsustainable for the State coffers, then we say: no thank you. "Just, sustainable taxation is needed, not flat". Rossi pointed out that it took 88 days to form the current government after the March general election. "From this moment the government must show is that we haven't made that (time) investment for nothing," he said. "We say to the government of change that, for businesses, where there's change, there's opportunity. "We are up for it. Now".