Transport strikes cause disruption

Rome, June 8 - A series of transport-sector strikes were set to cause disruption in Italy on Friday, with rail, air and bus services affected. Strikes by local public transport workers led to services being reduced in Turin and in Lazio, the region around Rome. Two national strikes and a series local protests by air-traffic controllers were set to take place between 13:00 and 17:00. There is also a national rail workers strike, although FS and Italo high-speed services were guaranteed.