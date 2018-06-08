Grillo gave personal opinion on ILVA - Di Maio (3)

Rome

Rome, June 8 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo was expressing a personal opinion when he argued the troubled ILVA steel plant in Taranto should be transformed and mooted the idea of converting it into a industrial archaeology park. "Everything will be managed with responsibility," said Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and M5S leader. "Everything said by Grillo and others are personal opinions. "I won't take any decisions until I have met the parties involved. "Then we'll decide and, if necessary, we'll consider continuity". The plant, which is the largest steelworks in Europe and provides thousands of jobs in an underdeveloped area, has been at the centre of environmental concerns linked to high cancer rates in the Puglia port city. The plant had been going through an expensive clean-up and revamp to meet environmental standards and save the jobs. ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has made an offer to buy ILVA.

