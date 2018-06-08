Brescia

Husband held for homicide of missing woman in Brescia (2)

29-year-old Moroccan woman went missing Sunday

Husband held for homicide of missing woman in Brescia (2)

Brescia, June 8 - A 50-year-old Moroccan man has been held on suspicion of homicide after his 29-year-old wife went missing on Sunday evening in Brescia, sources said Friday. The man is also suspected of the felony of hiding a human body. The woman, also a Moroccan national and the mother of two children aged three and nine, had been separated from the man for some time. The suspect is said to have been filmed outside the woman's home by a bar's closed-circuit TV while loading a big black sack into a car on the night between Sunday and Monday. He denies any wrongdoing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina

Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina

di Marco Capuano

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33