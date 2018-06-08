Husband held for homicide of missing woman in Brescia (2)

Brescia
08/06/2018
Brescia, June 8 - A 50-year-old Moroccan man has been held on suspicion of homicide after his 29-year-old wife went missing on Sunday evening in Brescia, sources said Friday. The man is also suspected of the felony of hiding a human body. The woman, also a Moroccan national and the mother of two children aged three and nine, had been separated from the man for some time. The suspect is said to have been filmed outside the woman's home by a bar's closed-circuit TV while loading a big black sack into a car on the night between Sunday and Monday. He denies any wrongdoing.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Andrea Barzagli, vacanze a Messina
di Marco Capuano
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online