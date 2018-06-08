Russian sanctions damage us - Di Maio (2)

Rome
08/06/2018
Rome, June 8 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio returned to the issue of the new government's call for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised on Friday, saying they were harmful to Italy. "I have always said that our country must remain in NATO, but the sanctions on Russia damage us," Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and 5-Star Movement leader, told Radio Anch'io. "We are pro-Italian, not pro-Russia". When asked about the idea mooted by Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini for Italy to veto sanctions on Russia, Di Maio said: "Premier (Giuseppe) Conte will take these decisions at international meetings and I don't want to do into the specifics".
