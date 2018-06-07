First M5S-League cabinet, Conte set for G7 debut

Rome, June 7 - The new 5-Star Movement/League government held its first cabinet meeting on Thursday. The meeting ratified the transfer of the tourism brief from the culture ministry to the agriculture ministry, among other things. After the meeting, Premier Giuseppe Conte flew out to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada. That means the new government will not be fully operational until next week. The executive earlier this week won confidence votes in the Senate and the Lower House on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Among the pressing issues to address when Conte comes back are the appointment of undersecretaries and junior ministers and a promised pension overhaul. Source in Conte's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) stressed that he had been "forced" to use a State airplane to get to the G7 meet in Charlevoix, Quebec taking place on Friday and Saturday. They were keen to underscore that he had not, however, used a plush airliner commissioned by former Democratic Party premier Matteo renzi and that he would in future endeavour to use commercial flights to all overseas engagements, as befitting the M5S's anti-perks thinking. Conte said Wednesday that at the G7 summit "the first position of Italy will be to make itself known and the second one will be to make itself respected". Conte is an unknown quantity at a summit where Russia sanctions will be on the agenda and US President Donald Trump looks isolated on Iran and tariffs. Italy's bid to gain support for lifting sanctions on Russia may also be on the agenda. On NATO, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said at a NATO ministerial meet that Italy respects and honours its commitments to the Atlantic Alliance. Italy "always respects and honours the commitments it has made" but "for what we have given so far and want to continue to give, I think it is time to receive also", she said. "It's a question of solidarity," referring to missions, said Trenta, an army reservist. "Today at these talks I ask the will for a NATO more attentive to the Mediterranean to be strengthened" to help Italy and the EU in "the main challenges that face us: the fight against terrorism and the fight against human trafficking". Asked about the government's drive to get sanctions on Russia lifted, Interior Minister and rightwing populist League leader Matteo salvini said NATO should stick to "defending our security". Salvini said "my government worries NATO over the sanctions on Russia? And why? On the other hand, I'd like international bodies we are part of and we contribute economically to, being organs of defence, to defend Italian and European security". Salvini said on NATO that "no one has a magic wand and we are respectful of the work done by others before us; what was good we will keep on other fronts. "On security there will be (things) to change". Salvini, who is also deputy premier, said US President Donald Trump is bidding to "limit German arrogance" with his metal tariffs and "Italy mustn't submit to either manoeuvre". He also said, when asked about boosting civilian national service, that "on the other hand, I'm in favour of bringing back military service". Earlier Thursday Conte and ANAC anti-corruption agency chief Raffaele Cantone spoke "cordially" over the phone and agreed on the need to boost the anti-corruption fight after the premier had said Wednesday ANAC should do more to prevent corruption, a statement from the premier's office said. The two "agreed on the need to strengthen the fight against corruption, identifying specific courses of legality in the framework of the public administration," the statement said. They also agreed "to work towards a simplification of the existing legal framework, so as to allow the relaunch of investments in the sector of public contracts".