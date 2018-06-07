Rome

NATO shd defend security Salvini says on Russia sanctions

Rome, June 7 - Asked about his government's drive to get sanctions on Russia lifted, Interior Minister and rightwing populist League leader Matteo salvini said NATO should stick to "defending our security". Salvini said "my government worries NATO over the sanctions on Russia? And why? On the other hand, I'd like international bodies we are part of and we contribute economically to, being organs of defence, to defend Italian and European security". Salvini said on NATO that "no one has a magic wand and we are respectful of the work done by others before us; what was good we will keep on other fronts. "On security there will be (things) to change". Salvini, who is also deputy premier, said US President Donald Trump is bidding to "limit German arrogance" with his metal tariffs and "Italy mustn't submit to either manoeuvre". He also said, when asked about boosting civilian national service, that "on the other hand, I'm in favour of bringing back military service".

