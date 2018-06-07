Don't ride rage and frustration - Bassetti (3)

Rome
07/06/2018
Rome, June 7 - The head of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, on Thursday warned politicians against "riding people's anger and frustration". He said "we need a turnaround in the life of the country to start to work well together: it is, in fact, ethically dutiful to work for the common good of Italy without partisanship, with charity and responsibility, without blowing on the fire of frustration and social anger". Bassetti, CEI president, said "let all the political forces, communication operators, and those responsible in any way not heed immediate and partial interests! Let them remember the words of the prophet Hosea: 'And so because they have sown the win/they shall reap the tempest'."
