Brussels

Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

Want to keep giving but also time to receive

Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

Brussels, June 7 - Italy respects and honours its commitments to NATO, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said at NATO talks Thursday. Italy "always respects honours the commitments it has made" but "for what we have given so far and want to continue to give, I think it is time to receive also", she said. "It's a question of solidarity," referring to missions, said Trenta, an army reservist named in the new Five Star-League government. "Today at these talks I ask the will for a NATO more attentive to the Mediterranean to be strengthened" to help Italy and the EU in "the main challenges that face us: the fight against terrorism and the fight against human trafficking".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33