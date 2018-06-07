Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

Brussels
07/06/2018
Brussels, June 7 - Italy respects and honours its commitments to NATO, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said at NATO talks Thursday. Italy "always respects honours the commitments it has made" but "for what we have given so far and want to continue to give, I think it is time to receive also", she said. "It's a question of solidarity," referring to missions, said Trenta, an army reservist named in the new Five Star-League government. "Today at these talks I ask the will for a NATO more attentive to the Mediterranean to be strengthened" to help Italy and the EU in "the main challenges that face us: the fight against terrorism and the fight against human trafficking".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online