Neapolitan pizza chefs say no to femicide

Naples, June 7 - Two celebrated Neapolitan pizza chefs have produced special pizzas to say no to violence against women, it emerged on Thursday. Teresa Iorio and Enrico Porzio presented a classic margherita pizza representing a woman's face and a heart-shaped fried pizza at Napoli Pizza Village to raise public awareness of the scourge of femicide, namely the murder of women for being women. "Pizza is female, it is eaten in the company of friends, by fiancés ... and it certainly represents the sense of coming together," said criminologist Antonella Formicola, whose niece was a victim of femicide in Naples just under two years ago.