Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

'We were ready then our minister resigned'

Rome, June 7 - A meeting between the Italian and Tunisian governments will take place and the two administrations "are always in contact", Tunisian Ambassador Moez Siaoui told ANSA Thursday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had said talksm on migrants with his Tunisian counterpart would take place this week after the Italian minister spurred "amazement" by saying "Tunisia exports convicts". Siaoui said "we were about to set up the meeting but then our minister resigned". The meeting will shortly take place with the new minister, he said, adding that "collaboration is going forward".

