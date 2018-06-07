Boost corruption fight Conte and Cantone concur (3)

Rome

Rome, June 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and ANAC anti-corruption agency chief Raffaele Cantone on Thursday spoke "cordially" over the phone and agree on the need to boost the anti-corruption fight after the premier had said Wednesday ANAC should do more to prevent corruption, a statement from the premier's office said. The two "agreed on the need to strengthen the fight against corruption, identifying specific courses of legality in the framework of the public administration," the statement said. They also agreed "to work towards a simplification of the existing legal framework, so as to allow the relaunch of investments in the sector of public contracts".

