V.concerned about Amal Fathy's health say late student's parents

Rome, June 7 - The family of Giulio Rgeeni, the Italian student tortured and murdered in Cairo early in 2016, on Thursday said they had heard the arrest of the wife of their Egyptian consultant had been extended for another 15 days. They said they were "very concerned" about the health of Amal Fathy, wife of Mohammed Lotfy, the executive director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedom (ECRF). Fathy was arrested on May 10. Giulio Regeni's mother Paola Deffdnei has staged a hunger strike to demand Fathy's release.

