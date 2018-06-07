Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (4)

Rome

At industry ministry

Rome, June 7 - In his first directive, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday ordered local MPs to take part in all talks regarding business crises in their areas. The move was explained by a Senator in Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S), Antonella Campagna, who said "from now on MPs from the majority and the opposition will be able to take part in plenary meetings at the industry ministry on the handling of business crises". Di Maio's predecessor as industry minister, carlo Calenda of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), criticised the move. "It is a mistake to politicise business crises," said Calenda, who recently became a PD member and is already one of its leading lights. As well as being minister, Di Maio is also deputy premier. His M5S is one of the two government partners along with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the second deputy premier.

