Zingaretti no friend of Rome - Raggi (3)

Rome, June 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday accused centre-left Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti of failing to cooperate to help solve the capital's transport and trash problems. "Zingaretti is not a friend of Rome on transport and refuse," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "(Rome trash company) AMA is doing its utmost, but if we don't have new developments, we won't know where to take it. "The city council is waiting for 180 million euros that the region should invest in the Rome-(Ostia) Lido train line". Zingaretti retorted that Raggi had given "a bad and arrogant rally speech" and accused her of "passing the buck". He said "after the 'magic cement' supposed to fix potholes, here we come with the search for an enemy".