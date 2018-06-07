Rome

High school students give Fascist salute

'Not just a prank' say Rome Jews

High school students give Fascist salute

Rome, June 7 - Students at a Roman high school gave a Fascist salute in a photo earlier this week. The head teacher brushed it off as a "student prank" but also produced a recent sentence of the supreme Cassation Court saying that the salute is allowed as "freedom of expression" if it is "commemorative and non-violent". But other students at the Liceo Socrate denounced the episode. Rome Jews on Thursday invited the students to the Jewish Museum to "explain to them what that salute represents in the civic conscience of our country and why we cannot afford to dismiss it as a prank".

