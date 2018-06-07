Bari tent court situation 'grave and urgent' -Bonafede (4)

Bari

Bari, June 7 - Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said on visiting a Bari square where tents are housing court proceedings because the court building has been declared unsafe that "the situation is clearly grave and urgent". He said he would weigh issuing a decree to dismantle the tents and transfer the courts' work to other buildings. He said "I have come here myself to verify in person. "We will speak after we make an inspection and above all talk to all those who are here". He said "the tent courts are shocking. "Truly, the situation has become impossible". He said he was "sweating because the temperatures in these tents are really unbearable".

