MotoGP: Lorenzo leaving Ducati for Honda (2)

Rome, June 6 - Spain's five-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo is leaving Ducati and joining reigning world champion Marc Marquez at Honda, the Japanese manufacturer said Wednesday. Lorenzo is replacing Dani Pedrosa. Danilo Petrucci will join the Italian racing team to replace Lorenzo, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said. "We expected more," said Domenicali. "Honda Racing Corporation is pleased to announce the signing of three-times MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo," a Honda statement read on Wednesday. "The Spanish rider will join the Repsol Honda Team for the next two years. "From 2019, Lorenzo will ride a factory RC213V together with four-times MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez: two great champions with great talent and high hopes that will make a stronger team and contribute to the development of Honda motorcycles." Lorenzo left Yamaha in 2016 after winning three MotoGP championships in 2010, 2012 and 2015, with the Spaniard embarking on a new chapter with Ducati. But much like Valentino Rossi's ill-fated move, Lorenzo struggled to adapt his style to suit the Desmosedici and finished last season's championship down in seventh place.