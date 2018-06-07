Rome

Turn over new leaf with ANAC says Toninelli (2)

'Tranquil' after Conte 'prevent more' statement says Cantone

Turn over new leaf with ANAC says Toninelli (2)

Rome, June 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said after talks Thursday with the head of Italy's anti-corruption agency ANAC, Raffaele Cantone, that "we want to turn over a new leaf from the many scandals of the past, with the help of the agency." Cantone said he would continue to do his job until the end of his mandate in 2020 and said he was "tranquil" with respect to Premier Giuseppe Conte's contention that ANAC should do more to prevent crime. photo: Cantone

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33