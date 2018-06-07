Turn over new leaf with ANAC says Toninelli (2)

Rome, June 7 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said after talks Thursday with the head of Italy's anti-corruption agency ANAC, Raffaele Cantone, that "we want to turn over a new leaf from the many scandals of the past, with the help of the agency." Cantone said he would continue to do his job until the end of his mandate in 2020 and said he was "tranquil" with respect to Premier Giuseppe Conte's contention that ANAC should do more to prevent crime. photo: Cantone