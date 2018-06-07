Vibo Valentia

Calabrian suspect held over migrant homicide (3)

Man shot trade unionist in revenge for 'thefts' - investigators

Vibo Valentia, June 7 - A 43-year-old Calabrian man has been held for allegedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old Mali-born trade union activist last weekend. Antonio Pontoriero from San Calogero is accused of killing the victim while he was allegedly taking metal sheets from a disused factory to help fellow migrants build shanties near Vibo Valentia at the weekend. The victim, Soumayla Sacko, and those he was helping all had valid working papers in Italy. Sacko was an activist against exploitation of migrant labour and his death sparked protests by migrant workers in the area. Carabinieri police said Pontoriero was motivated by revenge after a series of thefts at the site, which he considered himself to be the owner of even though it had been impounded by the authorities.

