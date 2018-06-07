Raggi to have talks with govt on Rome trash, transport (2)

Rome
07/06/2018
Rome, June 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she will soon have talks with the new 5-Star Movement/League central government on two of the capital's most pressing issues - transport and trash management. "We will soon take dossiers on refuse and transport to talks with the government," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment M5S. "Unfortunately we have been witnessed a bad show over transport by the (centre-left Lazio) regional government over the last few days.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online