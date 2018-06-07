Raggi to have talks with govt on Rome trash, transport (2)

Rome, June 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she will soon have talks with the new 5-Star Movement/League central government on two of the capital's most pressing issues - transport and trash management. "We will soon take dossiers on refuse and transport to talks with the government," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment M5S. "Unfortunately we have been witnessed a bad show over transport by the (centre-left Lazio) regional government over the last few days.