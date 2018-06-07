Rome

Raggi to have talks with govt on Rome trash, transport (2)

M5S mayor blasts Lazio regional govt on transport

Raggi to have talks with govt on Rome trash, transport (2)

Rome, June 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she will soon have talks with the new 5-Star Movement/League central government on two of the capital's most pressing issues - transport and trash management. "We will soon take dossiers on refuse and transport to talks with the government," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment M5S. "Unfortunately we have been witnessed a bad show over transport by the (centre-left Lazio) regional government over the last few days.

