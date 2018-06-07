No haggling over VAT - Confcommercio (2)

Rome

Sangalli stresses need to stop tax hike

Rome, June 7 - Confcommercio President Carlo Sangalli told the new government that it must stop a hike in value added tax scheduled to kick in later this year unless alternative funding can be found in the budget. "There can be no negotiating or haggling over VAT," Sangalli said during his address at the retailers' association's assembly. "They call them (the scheduled VAT hikes) safeguard clauses. "But, dear friends, the real safeguard for businesses and citizens if to defend their incomes, their purchasing power".

