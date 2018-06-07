First cabinet meeting for M5S-League govt

Rome

Conte set to fly out to G7 in Canada

Rome, June 7 - The new 5-Star Movement/League government is set to hold its first cabinet meeting later on Thursday. The meeting is expected to ratify the transfer of the tourism brief from the culture ministry to the agriculture ministry, among other things. With Premier Giuseppe Conte set to flight out to the G7 summit in Canada, however, the new government will not be fully operative until next week. The executive early won confidence votes in the Senate and the Lower House on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Among the pressing issues to address when Conte comes back are the appointment of undersecretaries and junior ministers and a promised pension overhaul.

