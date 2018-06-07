Rome

Common effort for stability and savings- Mattarella (2)

'Shore up household and business confidence' urges president

Rome, June 7 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday urged greater efforts to raise business and household confidence levels. In a message to the retailers organization Confcommercio, he said that "there is a need for strong, joint responsibility to consolidate the confidence of households, businesses, savers and investors, a necessary condition for stability, the protection of savings and the continuance of a positive phase (for the economy)". He added that "common efforts are needed to foster entrepreneurship and development prospects with investments in infrastructure, innovation, and training to make our system more competitive in the European framework".

